Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Tejashwi Yadav detained, Police use water cannons during the RJD-led march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna

Tejashwi Yadav detained, Police use water cannons during the RJD-led march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna

The protest comes amid a growing political confrontation in Bihar over the handling of student demonstrations and use of AK-47. .

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav detained, Police use water cannons during the RJD-led march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna
Image Credit: IANS/Screengrab/X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
8th Pay Commission: Government outlines effective date, structure, and terms of reference
2
3
4
5