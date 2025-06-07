Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Truck Crash In Bihar Convoy Accident, 3 Guards Injured
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escapes disaster as a truck crashes into his convoy in Bihar, injuring three security personnel. The incident on a national highway sparks concerns over road safety and political security.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped a major accident late last night when a speeding truck crashed into his convoy on a national highway in Bihar. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 AM as Yadav was returning from Madhepura to Patna, left three security personnel injured.
According to reports, the convoy had stopped for a tea break when the out-of-control truck rammed into an escort vehicle, causing significant damage. Yadav, accompanied by RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav and other party leaders, was outside his vehicle at the time. The injured security personnel were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for treatment.
The incident has raised concerns about road safety and security arrangements for political leaders in Bihar. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and further details are awaited.
