Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Truck Crash In Bihar Convoy Accident, 3 Guards Injured

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped a major accident late last night when a speeding truck crashed into his convoy on a national highway in Bihar. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 AM as Yadav was returning from Madhepura to Patna, left three security personnel injured.

According to reports, the convoy had stopped for a tea break when the out-of-control truck rammed into an escort vehicle, causing significant damage. Yadav, accompanied by RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav and other party leaders, was outside his vehicle at the time. The injured security personnel were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for treatment.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and security arrangements for political leaders in Bihar. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and further details are awaited.