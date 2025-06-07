Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2912252https://zeenews.india.com/india/tejashwi-yadav-escapes-truck-crash-in-bihar-convoy-accident-3-guards-injured-2912252.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR TEJASHWI YADAV

Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Truck Crash In Bihar Convoy Accident, 3 Guards Injured

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escapes disaster as a truck crashes into his convoy in Bihar, injuring three security personnel. The incident on a national highway sparks concerns over road safety and political security.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 08:54 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Truck Crash In Bihar Convoy Accident, 3 Guards Injured RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (IANS)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped a major accident late last night when a speeding truck crashed into his convoy on a national highway in Bihar. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 AM as Yadav was returning from Madhepura to Patna, left three security personnel injured.

According to reports, the convoy had stopped for a tea break when the out-of-control truck rammed into an escort vehicle, causing significant damage. Yadav, accompanied by RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav and other party leaders, was outside his vehicle at the time. The injured security personnel were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for treatment.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and security arrangements for political leaders in Bihar. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and further details are awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK