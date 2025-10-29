Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Littering Video Sparks 'Swachh Bharat' Row Ahead Of Polls

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, with Tejashwi Yadav as its leader, was under the limelight this week for different reasons: the roll-out of its ambitious "Tejashwi Pran Patra" manifesto and a row that was triggered by a viral video of the Chief Ministerial candidate allegedly littering.

Littering Video Triggers 'Swachh Bharat' Row

A clip has emerged on social media that appears to depict Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and Grand Alliance Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, dumping a plastic bottle on the ground rather than in a dustbin.

फेलस्वी ने प्लास्टिक बोतल डस्टबिन में फेंकने के बजाय वहीं फेककर गंदगी फैलाने का काम किया है ये बिहार को क्या साफ रखेगा।



एक तरफ देश में स्वच्छता अभियान चल रहा है और ये CM बनने के सपने देखने वाला प्लास्टिक फेंक कर बिहार में गंदगी फैला रहा है।



कम पढ़े लिखे लोग गंदगी फैलाते हैं।

The development has invited scornful comments from political rivals and social media users alike who immediately questioned the leader's commitment to public cleanliness, particularly in the wake of a nationwide cleanliness drive. "On one hand there is a cleanliness campaign in the country, and this individual aspiring to be the Chief Minister is spreading filth in Bihar by littering with plastic. How will he make Bihar clean?" said an observer, pointing out the hypocrisy perceived in the action. The row comes at a delicate time as the Grand Alliance tries to present a vision of change for Bihar.

Grand Alliance Makes Jobs A Priority In 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' Manifesto

In spite of the controversy, the opposition alliance finally launched its election manifesto, the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' (Tejashwi's Pledge Document), becoming the first big alliance to announce an election manifesto in advance of polls. The 25-point document gives high importance to jobs and government relief.

Major promises in the manifesto:

Guaranteed Jobs: The best bet in the manifesto promises to provide one government job to a member of each family within 20 days of the government being constituted.

Permanent status for workers: The manifesto guarantees to give permanent government employee status to 'Jeevika Didis' (women workers of a World Bank-sponsored rural scheme).

Contractual staff: The formation also commits to regularising all contractual and outsourcing government employees and bringing back the Old Pension Scheme.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Tejashwi Yadav, whose face overshadowed the cover of the manifesto, stated, "The INDIA bloc's manifesto for Bihar elections contains 25 prominent points ensuring hands-on solutions. We have also declared the face of the Chief Minister. Today, we are going to unveil the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' on how we will function in the next five years."

Opposition Challenges NDA To Announce CM Candidate

Tejashwi Yadav seized the moment to take a direct jab at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has so far not come out with its own manifesto or formally declared a Chief Ministerial candidate.

"We want NDA to declare the name of their Chief Minister. What are their schemes? What is their vision, and how will they lead Bihar forward? We have provided a roadmap, a vision, and we are clear that we will take Bihar number one," he said.

The launch of the manifesto is being regarded as a strategic triumph for the Grand Alliance, which has been criticized by the BJP in the recent past for lagging behind on campaigning and seat-sharing deals. Emphasis on Tejashwi Yadav during the event—and even Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's image on the cover being a small thumbnail—placed him at the center as the fulcrum of the alliance.

