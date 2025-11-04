Advertisement
Tejashwi Yadav’s Big Bihar Promise: Women To Get Rs 30,000 Each On This Date If Mahagathbandhan Wins

In a major pre poll announcement, Tejashwi Yadav promised Rs 30,000 annual aid to women under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ if the Mahagathbandhan forms government in Bihar.

 

Nov 04, 2025
Image Credit: ( ANI )

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday promised an annual financial support of Rs 30,000 for women in Bihar if his party comes to power a move aimed at taking on the ruling NDA’s ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, under which Rs 10,000 has already been credited to over one crore women to help them start small businesses.

Speaking at a press conference just two days before polling begins, Yadav, the Opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, said that the amount under their proposed ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ would be disbursed on Makar Sankranti (January 14) next year.

“I’ve met women across Bihar, and they are all very enthusiastic about this scheme. They believe it will bring them true economic justice,” he said.

The Opposition’s manifesto, unveiled last week, had promised Rs 2,500 per month to women from December 1 amounting to Rs 30,000 annually for the next five years. However, Yadav clarified that, based on public feedback, the entire amount would now be transferred in one go on Makar Sankranti.

                                                                ALSO READ

He also pledged a bonus for farmers Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and ₹400 for wheat over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

The political landscape in Bihar is heating up, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan locked in a tough contest. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement led by the political strategist turned leader is slowly carving out space as a potential third front in the state’s electoral arena.

 

