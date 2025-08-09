Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of delivering 'repetitive' and 'unproductive' speeches during his visits to Bihar, referring to it as "pakau-thaku".

Speaking to the media, Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practising "politics of negativity" and ignoring pressing issues such as education, healthcare, poverty, and large-scale migration from Bihar.

"Amit Shah speaks the same 'pakau-thaku' things whenever he visits. He should speak about the development of Bihar, about ending unemployment and inflation. He doesn't speak about any of these. Bihar will not benefit if they keep abusing Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Unless unemployment, poverty and migration end in Bihar, they do not speak about education and health facilities. Their is only the politics of negativity. Let them do it, this doesn't matter...," Yadav said.

Amit Shah reached Bihar's Sitamarhi on Friday and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mata Temple at Punaura Dham.

Later, addressing a public rally, Shah lashed out at the Opposition over their criticism of the government's handling of Operation Sindoor, accusing the Congress party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's camp of "opposing" the anti-terror operation.

Shah also hit out at the Opposition parties for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics.

He alleged that the opposition parties were opposing the SIR because infiltrators form part of their vote bank. The Union Minister further asserted that this exercise is not happening for the first time, and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru started it.

On being asked about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's meetings with Anant Singh and gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, Tejashwi Yadav chose a guarded response.

"I do not want to comment on them...They understand only the language of the AK-47. The Government seizes AK-47 from their house, and the same Government releases them. People of Bihar know very well who they are. Party spokespersons are there to speak on their behalf. It does not suit us to speak on them...," he said.