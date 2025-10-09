Advertisement
Tejashwi Yadav's Big Bihar Poll Promise: 'We'll Bring New Act To Give Jobs To Every Family'

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD leader said that he will ensure that no household in Bihar is left without a government job. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar’s RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a bold pre-poll promise, unveiling a youth-focused initiative that guarantees government jobs for every family without one. He stated that if his party comes to power, the new Act will be implemented within 20 days, aiming to ensure that no family remains without a government job within 20 months.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD leader said that he will ensure that no household in Bihar is left without a government job. 

"We are announcing today that in every family in Bihar where no one currently holds a government job, a new legislation will be enacted to ensure employment. Within 20 days of forming the government, this law will be passed and within 20 months, every family without a government job will have at least one member employed in government service. Tejashwi will ensure that no household in Bihar is left without a government job," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

