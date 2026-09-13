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‘Tel Aviv won’t like this’: What BRICS Summit declaration on Gaza means for India-Israel ties

BRICS’ joint statement strongly backed Palestinian rights and criticised Israel’s actions. The declaration comes as India maintains close ties with Tel Aviv. The wording shows New Delhi’s effort to balance its Israel partnership with its BRICS commitments and strategic autonomy.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
‘Tel Aviv won’t like this’: What BRICS Summit declaration on Gaza means for India-Israel ties
Image Credit: The BRICS family. (Photo: DD)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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