Telangana: A Cricket Bat Theft Turns Fatal As Boy Stabs 10-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times

A shocking incident has emerged from Telangana, where a minor boy (14) allegedly murdered a 10-year-old girl by stabbing her multiple times after he had entered her home to steal a cricket bat.

According to the Police officials, the accused boy is addicted to crime-thriller OTT series and crime stories.

"A 14-year-old boy murdered a 10-year-old girl after entering her house to steal a cricket bat. The boy carried a knife with him. When the girl saw him and shouted in fear, he stabbed her multiple times," CP, Cyberabad stated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to several media reports, the girl sustained 21 stab injuries, and the police have detained the teen.

The victim had reportedly sustained 14 stab injuries on her neck and seven on her stomach. She was a class 6 student and was alone at home at the time of the crime, as her parents had both gone to their respective jobs.

The 10-year-old's father is a bike mechanic, while her mother works as a lab technician. According to an IANS dated August 18, the girl studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya while her brother is a student of another school.

The reports further state that the victim's father came home at around noon and thus found her.

After the incident came to light, the Police registered a case of murder and took up an investigation.

Gujarat Student Knife Attack

In a separate case, IANS reported on August 20 that a Class 10 student of Seventh Day School in the Khokhra area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad died after a knife attack that was allegedly carried out by a Class 8 student.

What had begun as a scuffle between the two students soon spiralled into deadly violence. According to police, the victim, who was attacked by the Class 8 student along with seven to eight others on Tuesday afternoon, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident sparked outrage among parents and community members. Protesters accused the school of negligence and have refused to accept the student’s body until “justice” is served. Some parents also staged a road blockade in support, demanding immediate action.

(with IANS inputs)