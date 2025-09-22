Telangana: After BRS Feud, Kavitha Vows Not To Spare Those Who Distanced Her From Family

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha on Sunday vowed not to spare those who distanced her from the party. She turned emotional while participating in Bathukumma celebrations in her father and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s hometown Chintamadaka in Siddipet district. Kavitha resigned from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) early this month after she was suspended from the party by her father KCR.

She said she was pained over the conspiracies against her and vowed not to leave those behind the conspiracies. Alleging that there were restrictions on her visit to Siddipet and Chintamadaka, she said she felt like entering a private property. Targeting her cousin and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao, Kavitha remarked that Chintamadaka is not somebody’s property. She said if such restrictions continued, she would visit the village again.

Kavitha thanked people of the village for inviting her for Bathukamma celebrations. She said if they bless her, her birthplace may become her ‘karmabhoomi’. The former MP said that Chintamadaka is a village that created history. “A movement began from this soil and created history. KCR took the initiative for separate state and as a result we have achieved Telangana State,” she said.

Without naming Harish Rao, Kavitha said that after Telangana movement was launched in 2004, KCR appointed someone here. “From that time to till today there are restriction on visit to Siddipet or Chintamadaka,” she said. She alleged that she was maligned for speaking out for the well-being of her parents.

Kavitha resigned from BRS and also quit as MLC on September 3, a day after she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities. KCR took the action against her daughter after she launched open attack on her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, blaming them for the corruption allegations against KCR in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Kavitha has already stated that she would decide her future course of action after consultation with her supporters and Telangana Jagruthi cadres.