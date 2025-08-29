Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Uncover Rs 5 Crore Assets of Warangal Tahsildar

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) uncovered assets worth over Rs 5 crore during coordinated raids on Bandi Nageswara Rao, Tahsildar of Warangal Fort Mandal, on Friday. The ACB conducted searches at seven locations linked to him, leading to the seizure of valuable movable and immovable properties.

A case has been registered against Nageswara Rao for possessing disproportionate assets.

During the searches at his properties and those of his relatives, officials seized movable and immovable assets, including a house valued at Rs 1.15 crore, 17.10 acres of agricultural land worth Rs 1.43 crore, 70 tola of gold ornaments, 1.791 kg of silver, 23 wristwatches, two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, and household items.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The total documented value of the properties amounts to Rs 5,02,25,198, the ACB stated. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Another Incident

In a separate incident, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Kumabam Nagaraju, Panchayat Secretary of Challur village, Veenavanka Mandal in Karimnagar district, red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to grant a house number to a newly built house.

Additionally, ACB units in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar carried out surprise inspections at the Government Scheduled Castes Department Girls Hostel in Ramannapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College for Boys, Damargidda in Narayanpet.

The teams, assisted by officials from Legal Metrology, Sanitation, Food Inspection, and Auditing departments, examined food quality and quantity, sanitation, student strength, and hostel records. Some irregularities were found, and reports have been sent to the government for further action.

Public Alert for Bribe Reporting

The ACB urged citizens to report any demands for bribes by public servants via the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or their website (acb.telangana.gov.in). Complainant details will be kept confidential.

(With IANS Inputs)