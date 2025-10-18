Telangana Bandh Today: Why BC Reservation Protest for 42% Quota Hit by 50% Cap?

A statewide bandh, or complete shutdown, is being held in Telangana today, October 18, at the call of Backward Classes (BC) organisations. The protest is for a 42 per cent BC reservation in local bodies, a step that has seen record support from the state's entire political establishment, including the ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP.

Why The Bandh Was Called: The 50% Cap Conflict

The main reason for the mass resentment is the judicial hurdle in the way of the state government implementing its suggested reservation quota.

Judicial Setback: Protest by agitators against the stay ordered by the Telangana High Court on a state government directive that had aimed to extend 42 per cent reservation to the BC community at local bodies.

Supreme Court Reminder: The state government had appealed the High Court verdict to the Supreme Court but met with a setback there. The 42 per cent quota that has been proposed for the BCs, when added to current reservations to SCs and STs, would increase the overall reservation in Telangana to 67 per cent. The top court reminded the government of the current 50 per cent limit on reservation as decided by the judiciary.

Impact Of The Telangana Bandh

The bandh has taken a heavy toll on regular life throughout the state:

Closed: Schools, colleges, and government offices are shut.

Disrupted: The public transport services are likely to be badly affected, leading to travel disruption.

Operational: All the basic services, however, continue to function to avoid public inconvenience.

Political Unity And Blame Game

In an unprecedented show of political unity, all major parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and Left parties support the bandh, although they are also busy accusing one another of letting down the BC community.

BRS Support: BRS working president KT Rama Rao declared the party's complete support for the bandh, alleging the then ruling Congress of "betraying" the community. He reiterated that it would help "lakhs of BC youth" get jobs and contracts if 42 per cent reservation is implemented.

BJP Support: BJP MP R Krishnaiah also endorsed the shutdown, describing it as the "collective voice of all BC communities." He said the party is demonstrating to put pressure on the government to grant reservations to both employment and local bodies.

Congress on the Back Foot: Even though it is the ruling party in Telangana, Congress has also supported the bandh. However, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka shifted blame to the Centre, claiming that the Modi government at the Centre is deliberately not sanctioning the necessary bills to increase the BC quota.

