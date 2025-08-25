'Brain Chori': Telangana BJP Chief Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over "vote theft" allegations, Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition is making such remarks as his brain has been "stolen by someone".

Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao said that such allegations by the opposition parties only point towards their fear of losing the Bihar Assembly elections.

"Mahesh Goud must understand this is not 'vote chori'. This is Rahul Gandhi's 'brain chori'. Someone has stolen the brain of Rahul Gandhi...They are making such type of false allegations against the BJP. This shows they are going to lose the Bihar elections," Rao said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud had earlier raised questions over BJP MP Bandi Sanjay's victory in Karimnagar in the previous general election and has also challenged the authenticity of his Backward Class status.

Goud had also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll body was "talking like a political party" amid the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

"Whatever Rahul is revealing, ECI should answer them first. They are not answering this...ECI's duty is to clarify the questions asked by Rahul Gandhi, but they are talking like a political party. We are against this and condemn them," Goud said.

The Congress party is currently undertaking a 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across several states, alleging large-scale voter fraud and accusing the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "vote chori" (vote theft). The yatra was launched from Sasaram in Bihar on August 17 and includes participation from senior leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, and Kanhaiya Kumar.

