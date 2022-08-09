Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence in Miyapur police station limits. Prasad was found hanging from a fan when police officials reached the spot. The incident came to light when the Miyapur police during the morning hours of Monday, received information stating that a person committed suicide within Miyapur police station limits.

"Immediately one team was dispatched to the spot and police found one person hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his residence. The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days," ANI quoted police as saying.

The body was later shifted to a local hospital for the post-mortem examination (PME). Meanwhile, a case U/s 174 CrPC has been registered and investigations are underway to unearth the reason behin the suicide.

(With ANI Inputs)