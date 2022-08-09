NewsIndia
BJP LEADER FOUND DEAD

Telangana BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence, probe underway

The reason for BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad's suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days, according to the police.

Edited By:  Arun Kumar Chaubey|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Telangana BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence in Miyapur PS limits
  • The BJP leader was found hanging from a fan when police officials reached the spot
  • The body was later shifted to a local hospital for the post-mortem examination

Trending Photos

Telangana BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence, probe underway

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence in Miyapur police station limits. Prasad was found hanging from a fan when police officials reached the spot. The incident came to light when the Miyapur police during the morning hours of Monday, received information stating that a person committed suicide within Miyapur police station limits.

"Immediately one team was dispatched to the spot and police found one person hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his residence. The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he was staying in his penthouse for the past few days," ANI quoted police as saying.

Also read: Telangana politics: BJP leader claims numerous TRS, Congress MLAs ready to join the party

Telangana govt to distribute 1 crore national flags to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

 

The body was later shifted to a local hospital for the post-mortem examination (PME). Meanwhile, a case U/s 174 CrPC has been registered and investigations are underway to unearth the reason behin the suicide.

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!