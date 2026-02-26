Telangana: Bomb threat email sent to Warangal district court, probe underway

Telangana: The Warangal District Court received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the police. Bomb disposal squads were deployed to sweep the premises, a Telangana police official said. After a detailed inspection, nothing suspicious was found. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the source of the threat.

Subedari Police Station Inspector Ranjit Kumar said officers moved quickly after being alerted to the email. A thorough search of the court complex was carried out, but no explosive material or suspicious object was detected.

While the situation remains peaceful, police have registered a case and begun further inquiries. “We received information about a bomb threat email sent to the Warangal District Court. Police teams, along with the bomb disposal squad, conducted an extensive check of the premises and found nothing suspicious. A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation,” Kumar told ANI.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident earlier this week, the Civil Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, also received a bomb threat on February 24. The alert triggered a swift security response, with bomb and dog squads, along with local police, rushing to the court complex in the Wazirganj area. Senior officers, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chowk), were present to oversee the search operation.



(With ANI inputs)