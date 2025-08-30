Telangana: BRS Leaders Detained During Protest Over Fertiliser Shortage

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) and several party legislators were detained by police on Saturday after marching to the Agriculture Commissionerate to submit a representation on the state’s fertiliser shortage.

BRS leaders staged a protest at the Gunpark demanding Urea for the farmers in Telangana.

In conversation with media, Rama Rao said that why state government is not coming forwart to discuss fertiliser crisis in Telangana. He also stressed that there was no fertiliser crisis in the last 10 years but raised today.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Explain why, when there was no fertiliser crisis in the last 10 years, why is there an issue today. More importantly, why is the state government not coming forward with the discussion on the fertiliser crisis of Telangana... We are hopeful that there will be answers and that there will be a discussion in the assembly and the Council and hopefully, the issue will be resolved in the days to come... Is there black marketing happening? Is there some Congress mafia operating? What is happening in Telangana? We need answers," he told ANI.

Fertilisers Crisis In Odisha

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, has sought Union Minister JP Nadda's intervention to address the problem of shortage of fertilisers in the state. Patnaik wrote a letter to Nadda, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, to urgently address the shortage of urea that is threatening agricultural activity during the crucial Kharif season.

In his letter, Patnaik highlighted the deepening crisis faced by farmers across Odisha, particularly in tribal districts, due to short supply, black marketing, and alleged corruption in fertiliser distribution.

He urged the Centre to ensure an immediate and adequate supply of urea to prevent disruption of crop production and protect farmers' livelihoods.