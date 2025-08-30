Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953494https://zeenews.india.com/india/telangana-brs-leaders-detained-during-protest-over-fertiliser-shortage-2953494.html
NewsIndia
K T RAMA RAO

Telangana: BRS Leaders Detained During Protest Over Fertiliser Shortage

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) were detained by police on Saturday after marching to the Agriculture Commissionerate to submit a representation on the state’s fertiliser shortage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana: BRS Leaders Detained During Protest Over Fertiliser Shortage Image: ANI

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) and several party legislators were detained by police on Saturday after marching to the Agriculture Commissionerate to submit a representation on the state’s fertiliser shortage.

BRS leaders staged a protest at the Gunpark demanding Urea for the farmers in Telangana.

In conversation with media, Rama Rao said that why state government is not coming forwart to discuss fertiliser crisis in Telangana. He also stressed that there was no fertiliser crisis in the last 10 years but raised today.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Explain why, when there was no fertiliser crisis in the last 10 years, why is there an issue today. More importantly, why is the state government not coming forward with the discussion on the fertiliser crisis of Telangana... We are hopeful that there will be answers and that there will be a discussion in the assembly and the Council and hopefully, the issue will be resolved in the days to come... Is there black marketing happening? Is there some Congress mafia operating? What is happening in Telangana? We need answers," he told ANI.

Fertilisers Crisis In Odisha

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, has sought Union Minister JP Nadda's intervention to address the problem of shortage of fertilisers in the state. Patnaik wrote a letter to Nadda, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, to urgently address the shortage of urea that is threatening agricultural activity during the crucial Kharif season.

In his letter, Patnaik highlighted the deepening crisis faced by farmers across Odisha, particularly in tribal districts, due to short supply, black marketing, and alleged corruption in fertiliser distribution.

He urged the Centre to ensure an immediate and adequate supply of urea to prevent disruption of crop production and protect farmers' livelihoods.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK