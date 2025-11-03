Telangana Bus-Truck Collision: 19 Killed, Several Injured In Accident, BRS Chief KCR Expresses Grief

Telangana Bus-Truck Accident: A tragic road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Meanwhile, according to reports, 19 individuals were killed in the collision while several others were injured. The mishap occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus.

The accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal around 6.30 am. The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) was reportedly carrying 70 people, and the deceased included drivers of both the bus and the truck.

ANI quoted Chevella Police as saying, "A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BRS PRO says, "BRS Chief KCR expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district, where 17 people lost their lives after an RTC bus collided with a tipper. He condoled the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. KCR urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured passengers. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased."

BRS PRO says, "BRS Chief KCR expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district, where 17 people lost their lives after an RTC bus collided with a tipper. He condoled the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt… https://t.co/u2dg9LkjKF — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

In a press statement, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the road accident that occurred at Khanapur Gate in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district. He spoke to RTC MD Nagi Reddy and Ranga Reddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured. The Minister also instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.

Also Read: 18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Parked Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi

Eyewitness Recall Horrific Telangana Bus-Truck Collision

As per the news agency IANS, the bus, which was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur, was rammed into by a concrete-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene and stated that some passengers were buried under the concrete as the entire load fell on the bus after the collision.

Several passengers who were injured in the accident were shifted to the government hospital at Chevella, where the condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

IANS further reported that heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the scene of the collision as several injured people trapped in the rubble were crying for help. Police, with the help of locals, pulled out the injured. Three JCBs were pressed into service as part of the efforts to pull out the injured.

CM Reddy Reacts

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the road accident. He directed the officials to immediately reach the accident site and undertake relief measures.

Telangana Road Accident

This is the second major road accident in the Telugu states in less than 10 days. A bus belonging to a private tour operator was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad when it met with a tragedy. Twenty people were burnt to death when a private bus caught fire after running over a motorbike lying on the road following an accident near Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh on October 24.

(with agencies' inputs)