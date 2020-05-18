Telangana cabinet to meet Monday on lockdown 4 guidelines

The Telangana state cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragathi Bhavan on May 18 at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Cabinet meeting is likely to discuss on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on Lockdown and the further strategy to be implemented by the State government.

The Cabinet may also discuss guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agriculture policy of the state government.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown, it will commence from Monday and will last till May 31, according to the MHA notification.

The MHA order said that all domestic and international flights, educational institutions and hotels/clubs will continue to remain prohibited from functioning throughout the country.

However, the government allowed the inter-state movement of vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states.