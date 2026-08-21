Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Think beyond politics': Shocked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy returns from London after Centre denies nod for US visit

'Think beyond politics': Shocked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy returns from London after Centre denies nod for US visit

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cancels US visit after MEA denies political clearance. Telangana delegation will continue talks on education and skills MoUs.

Written BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
'Think beyond politics': Shocked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy returns from London after Centre denies nod for US visit
Image Credit: ANI. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Can you take loan against PPF? Check borrowing limit, rate of interest and other details explained
2
3
4
5