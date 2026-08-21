/'Think beyond politics': Shocked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy returns from London after Centre denies nod for US visit

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has cancelled his planned US visit after the Ministry of External Affairs denied political clearance while he is already in London. The Telangana CMO said the Centre approved the UK leg of his 10-day trip but refused permission for the US leg, citing a denial from the political angle.
CM Reddy had left for London late on Wednesday night as part of a 10-day visit to the UK and the US. The official Telangana Rising delegation was scheduled to travel to the US on August 23.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the state had sought Central permission for both countries as required under policy and protocol. The UK visit was approved, but permission for the US visit was denied after the delegation had reached London.
The CMO said the MEA informed the state government that "clearence from political angle is denied".
Reacting to the decision, CM Revanth Reddy said the main purpose of the US visit was to bring leading global education institutions to Telangana.
"I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and future of the youth," he said.
CM Reddy said the proposed visit was aimed at bringing the world's best institutions to India and Telangana under the broader goals of education, skills and training.
He also said he was shocked by what he described as a "political denial" of a visit that was intended to support Telangana Rising and contribute to Viksit Bharat.
CM Reddy has decided to return to India from London instead of travelling to Boston. However, he has instructed Telangana officials to continue with the US programme and complete planned MoUs and partnership agreements.
The proposed discussions in the US were expected to focus on partnerships with leading universities and education institutions, including opportunities linked to Ivy League institutions.
The Chief Minister Reddy said he wants Hyderabad to become a global knowledge hub where students can access high-quality education and skills training without having to leave India.
He pointed to institutions such as Osmania University, the University of Hyderabad, JNTU, IIT Hyderabad, ISB, IIIT Hyderabad and NALSAR as part of the city's education ecosystem.
He also highlighted Hyderabad Public School and its alumni as an example of how institutions in the city can produce global leaders.
CM Reddy will continue his UK engagements with Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, London Business School and the University of London.
He is also scheduled to meet sports institutions and skilling leaders in the UK and explore partnerships with Telangana.
The planned US visit was part of Telangana's effort to build partnerships with leading global institutions in education and skills. The state government said the proposed agreements could help expand access to international education and training in Hyderabad.
CM Reddy said his goal is to bring global institutions to India rather than send students abroad for opportunities available at top universities.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.