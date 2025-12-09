Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993820https://zeenews.india.com/india/telangana-cold-wave-imd-orange-alert-hyderabad-temperature-single-digit-2993820.html
NewsIndia
HYDERABAD WEATHER UPDATE

Hyderabad Weather Update: Telangana Cold Wave Pushes Temperatures To Single Digits; Orange Warning Issued

IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Adilabad, Sangareddy, and other Telangana districts as the cold wave pushes temperatures into single digits (as low as 6.6 degrees Celsius). Know the latest Hyderabad forecast (morning low of 13 degrees Celsius).

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hyderabad Weather Update: Telangana Cold Wave Pushes Temperatures To Single Digits; Orange Warning IssuedPeople sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day. (Photo: IANS)

Telangana is currently experiencing a severe cold snap, with temperatures plunging significantly across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning, particularly for the northern districts, while the capital city of Hyderabad recorded a notable morning chill.

Hyderabad City Forecast

Hyderabad residents are advised to brace for cooler weather today, with temperatures expected to fluctuate throughout the day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Morning Chill: The temperature is forecasted to hover around a cool 13 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Daytime Highs: The mercury is expected to climb to a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius by the afternoon.

Winds: Winds are forecasted to gust at speeds of 7.74 km/h.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Districts

The IMD has issued a severe cold wave advisory for several districts, warning of a sharp decline in minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours.

Significant Drop Predicted: Minimum temperatures across the state are expected to fall by 3 to 4 degrees celsius, potentially bringing the mercury down to single-digit figures in isolated areas.

Orange Alert Regions: An Orange Alert has been issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. 

Cold wave conditions in these districts are expected to persist from December 8 to December 12.

Single-Digit Lows Already Recorded

Severe cold conditions have already been felt across the region, with several areas recording significantly low minimum temperatures earlier this week (Sunday evening to Monday morning).

State Extremes: The lowest temperature recorded was 6.6 degrees Celsius in Sangareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

City Low: Within Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius at Hyderabad Central University in Serilingampally.

The IMD's forecast indicated that minimum temperatures across Greater Hyderabad and its peripheral regions (including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Bhongir) are likely to remain between 11 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius for the upcoming week. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

ALSO READIMD Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips Delhi, UP, Bihar; Rain Forecast For Odisha, West Bengal, And Tamil Nadu

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kajal
Smudge-Proof Kajals of 2025: Long-Lasting & Perfect for Everyday Glam!
DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: Vande Mataram Row Deepens Amid Babri Tensions
India R-37M Missile Deal
India To Field 300-KM Sky Killer – A Weapon Pakistan’s PL-15 Can’t Match
glow mask
2025’s Best Glow & Detan Face Masks
Technology
India Set To Be Global AI Leader By 2035, Led By Young Talent- Details
goa nightclub fire
Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra, Owners Of Goa Club Fled Country Within 5 Hrs Of Fire
Karnataka political crisis
K'taka Power Struggle Escalates: Siddaramiah, DK Continue Pitch For Top Post
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir Chokes Under December Smog: Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks
Nitin Gadkari
‘If There Is commitment, We Will Do Good Job...: Nitin Gadkari
Earthquake
7.6 Quake Strikes Northeast Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning