Hyderabad Weather Update: Telangana Cold Wave Pushes Temperatures To Single Digits; Orange Warning Issued

Telangana is currently experiencing a severe cold snap, with temperatures plunging significantly across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning, particularly for the northern districts, while the capital city of Hyderabad recorded a notable morning chill.

Hyderabad City Forecast

Hyderabad residents are advised to brace for cooler weather today, with temperatures expected to fluctuate throughout the day.

Morning Chill: The temperature is forecasted to hover around a cool 13 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Daytime Highs: The mercury is expected to climb to a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius by the afternoon.

Winds: Winds are forecasted to gust at speeds of 7.74 km/h.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Districts

The IMD has issued a severe cold wave advisory for several districts, warning of a sharp decline in minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours.

Significant Drop Predicted: Minimum temperatures across the state are expected to fall by 3 to 4 degrees celsius, potentially bringing the mercury down to single-digit figures in isolated areas.

Orange Alert Regions: An Orange Alert has been issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Cold wave conditions in these districts are expected to persist from December 8 to December 12.

Single-Digit Lows Already Recorded

Severe cold conditions have already been felt across the region, with several areas recording significantly low minimum temperatures earlier this week (Sunday evening to Monday morning).

State Extremes: The lowest temperature recorded was 6.6 degrees Celsius in Sangareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

City Low: Within Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius at Hyderabad Central University in Serilingampally.

The IMD's forecast indicated that minimum temperatures across Greater Hyderabad and its peripheral regions (including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Bhongir) are likely to remain between 11 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius for the upcoming week. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

