Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Telangana Congress MLA faces criticism over video allegedly showing inappropriate touching of student | WATCH

Telangana Congress MLA faces criticism over video allegedly showing inappropriate touching of student | WATCH

Telangana Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy faced criticism after a video allegedly showing him inappropriately touching a female college student on a moving government bus sparked backlash on social media.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Telangana Congress MLA faces criticism over video allegedly showing inappropriate touching of student | WATCH
Image Credit: X/@Chinmayi

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Telangana Congress MLA faces criticism over video allegedly showing inappropriate touching of student | WATCH
2
3
4
5