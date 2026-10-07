/Telangana Congress MLA faces criticism over video allegedly showing inappropriate touching of student | WATCH

Telangana Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy faced criticism after a video, purportedly showing him inappropriately touching a female college student aboard a moving government-operated bus, was widely shared on social media.
The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, October 6, while the bus was travelling from Ibrahimpatnam to Yamjal in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. Reddy had boarded the bus to interact with beneficiaries of the state government’s flagship Mahalakshmi Free Ride scheme, which provides free bus travel to women, girls and transgender people, as per the reports.
While interacting with the college student, who said the scheme had helped her save Rs 45,000, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Reddy allegedly touched her inappropriately despite her apparent discomfort and body language indicating that she was uneasy.
The video purportedly showed the 70-year-old MLA holding the student’s hand as she appeared to try to pull it away.
The incident sparked criticism from several people. Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada criticised the MLA on X, stating that he had “no idea of consent”.
The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls. His banal conversation doesnt need him to repeatedly touch her. Doesn’t matter how old he is - she is NOT comfortable and this man has NO idea of consent. Keeps reaching out, feeling her upper waist when she is attempting to move away in that cramped space plus holds the hand of her friend who also helps pull her back. Women are Goddesses blah blah but wont leave a chance to feel up a child old enough to be his grand daughter.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 6, 2026
“The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls. His banal conversation doesn’t need him to repeatedly touch her. Doesn’t matter how old he is – she is not comfortable, and this man has no idea of consent,” she said.
Condemning the incident, former IPS officer-turned-politician RS Praveen Kumar called on the SHE Teams and Women Safety Wing to take action against the MLA over the alleged inappropriate conduct.
This is disgusting Rather than filing false cases on our cadre, this Govt should file a case on this MLA and suspend him from their party. If the govt fails to do so, we will take the fight direct to Ibrahimpatnam— Karthik Indra Reddy Patlolla (@KarthikIndrAnna) October 6, 2026
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patlolla Karthik Indra Reddy reacted to the incident and said, “Rather than filing false cases against our cadre, this government should file a case against this MLA and suspend him from their party. If the government fails to do so, we will take the fight directly to Ibrahimpatnam.”
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