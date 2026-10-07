/Telangana Congress MLA faces criticism over video allegedly showing inappropriate touching of student | WATCH

The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls. His banal conversation doesnt need him to repeatedly touch her. Doesn’t matter how old he is - she is NOT comfortable and this man has NO idea of consent. Keeps reaching out, feeling her upper waist when she is attempting to move away in that cramped space plus holds the hand of her friend who also helps pull her back. Women are Goddesses blah blah but wont leave a chance to feel up a child old enough to be his grand daughter.