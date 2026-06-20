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Telangana: Court grants Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bhagirath 7 day interim bail in POCSO case

The the court reserved its order and posted the matter for May 26. 

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Telangana: Court grants Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bhagirath 7 day interim bail in POCSO case
Image Credit: IANS

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