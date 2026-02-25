Telangana shocker: Mother allegedly throws 2-month-old infant into burning stove

A tragic incident came to light in Quthbullapur under the limits of Dundigal Police Station, Medchal, Telangana, where a two-month-old baby was allegedly killed by his parents.





A young couple, Mamata (22) and Rajendra (21), were arrested in connection with the death of their infant son, Surya. The couple, who had migrated from a village in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in search of livelihood, were residing at Sanarelli High Rise Apartments in Baurampet.According to police, the baby had been crying continuously for the past two days, which allegedly led the mother to lose her temper. She stuffed cloth into the infant's mouth, tied his hands and legs, and threw him into a burning stove, resulting in the child's death.The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. Officials are investigating whether the mother was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the incident. Both parents are currently in police custody, said Dundigal Police.In a separate incident, a motorcycle collided with a tanker at Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Monday morning, claiming the lives of a home guard and a young woman.According to Banjara Hills Police, 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at the Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver at the time of the accident. He was travelling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle. Both were critically injured and succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.A Banjara Hills Police official said, "This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination." Further details are awaited.