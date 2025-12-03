Telangana: Crude Bomb Explosion At Railway Station Triggers Panic; Four Bombs Recovered From Garbage Dump

HYDERABAD: A crude bomb explosion at a railway station in Kothagudem town in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday killed a stray dog and triggered panic among passengers. The crude explosive device went off on the railway track near Platform No. 1 at Bhadrachalam Road railway station, killing a stray dog.

The dog is believed to have bitten into a black bag lying on the platform, causing the explosion. The explosion triggered panic among passengers. They ran for safety as the blast echoed across the station.

After the explosion, the Railway Police and local law enforcement personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Police, which launched an intensive search operation following the explosion, found four more crude bombs in a garbage dump near the railway station. The onion-shaped bombs were found in three bags.

According to police, such crude bombs are usually used to hunt wild animals.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju said the stray dog apparently mistook the bag lying on the platform to be some food item. The dog dragged the bag lying in the garbage dump onto the railway track, where it exploded, resulting in its death.

The SP said the police have launched a probe to identify the person who dumped the bombs in the garbage.

The investigating officers were scanning CCTV footage around the railway station.

SP Rohit Raju appealed to people to desist from spreading rumours about the incident on social media.

He confirmed that there was no other angle to the incident and no one should spread false propaganda on the matter on social media.

The incident occurred a day after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the district to participate in various official programmes.

The station area had been under heightened security deployment for the VVIP movement.