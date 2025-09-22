Telangana: Engineer Student Dies By Suicide; Alleges Torture By Seniors

A first-year engineering student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel under the jurisdiction of Medipally police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The student reportedly hanged himself after recording a video claiming that his seniors were torturing him and demanding money. Medipally police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. More details will be provided later, " a police official said.

(This is a developing story).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).