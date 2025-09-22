Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963102https://zeenews.india.com/india/telangana-engineer-student-dies-by-suicide-alleges-torture-by-seniors-2963102.html
NewsIndia
MEDIPALLY POLICE

Telangana: Engineer Student Dies By Suicide; Alleges Torture By Seniors

A first-year engineering student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel under the jurisdiction of Medipally police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana: Engineer Student Dies By Suicide; Alleges Torture By SeniorsMedipally police have registered a case and are investigating the incident (Image: freepik)

A first-year engineering student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel under the jurisdiction of Medipally police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The student reportedly hanged himself after recording a video claiming that his seniors were torturing him and demanding money. Medipally police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. More details will be provided later, " a police official said.

(This is a developing story).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh