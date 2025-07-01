Telangana Fire: Death Toll Rises To 34 In Sigachi Factory Blast, Rescue Underway

The death rose to 34 in a devastating explosion at Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd, a chemical manufacturing unit located in Pashamylaram, Telangana, on Monday morning, according to ANI.

The blast occurred around 9:30 am on Monday and triggered a large fire and caused the industrial structure to collapse, trapping multiple workers under the debris. Fire department officials confirmed that five bodies have been recovered from the rubble so far, while efforts continue to locate any survivors.

Over a dozen workers were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in the Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana’s Sangareddy district, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the explosion at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district. The PMO also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy offered full support to the State government in the relief operations following the blast at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy, which killed at least 34 people and injured many.

"NDRF, Police and other agencies are engaged in relief operations...Central financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each will be given to families of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 to the injured," Kishan Reddy told reporters here."The BJP never does politics on such issues. We will fully cooperate in relief activities...The state government should take all steps to prevent such accidents," Reddy said, ANI reported.

Rescue operations are still underway.