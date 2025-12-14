Telangana: Four Of A Family Killed In Bike-Tractor Collision In Medak

Four members of a family were killed in a road accident involving a bike and a tractor trolley in Telangana’s Medak district on Saturday evening. The collision occurred around 7:30 pm near a hotel on National Highway-161, police said.

According to the sub-inspector of Shankarampet police station, the family was travelling from Serilingampally to their native village on a known person’s Pulsar motorcycle to attend elections scheduled for the next day.

While on the way, the tractor driver allegedly drove negligently, without reflective stickers on the rear of the trolley and without taking basic safety precautions, the sub-inspector said. Due to poor visibility at night, the bike rider could not notice the tractor trolley in time and crashed into it, causing all four family members to be thrown onto the road.

The sub-inspector said all four sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The bodies were later shifted for post-mortem examination (PME). A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a person was killed after an ethanol tanker collided with a lorry carrying iron coils in the Hanwada Mandal of Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, according to a fire official at the site.

The fire official said, “The victim was identified as Niranjanappa, who died instantly at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 12:05 a.m. on the intervening night of November 26 and 27 at Pilligundu Thanda, a village in Mahbubnagar. One fire engine was rushed to the spot to douse the fire.”