Telangana Govt To Name Road In Hyderabad After US President Trump, BJP Reacts

The Telangana government on Sunday proposed to name the road leading to the United States Consulate General building in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, informing them about the plans.

According to an IANS report, the road along the US Consulate General is set to be called 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryal with the proposed Regional Ring Road after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata. The interchange at Raviryal is already named the 'Tata Interchange'.

BJP's Reaction After Govt To Name Road After Trump

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to the social media platform X to criticise the government for the decision.

"Rename Hyderabad back to Bhagyanagar. If the Congress government is so eager to change names, they might as well start with something that actually has history and meaning," he posted.

"What a sad state of affairs we’re living in - one side has #Twittertillu busy making AI statues of KCR who’s very much alive, and on the other is Revanth Reddy renaming places after whoever trends," he added.

Telangana CM Reddy's Proposal

Addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Conclave in Delhi last month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had proposed naming important roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.

The state government has decided to name a prominent stretch as the 'Google Street'. The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the global firm's largest campus outside the US, at Hyderabad's Financial district, will be named after the company.

Microsoft and Wipro are also likely to get recognition on the city's topography with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, as per the IANS report.

(with IANS inputs)