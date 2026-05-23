Telangana heatwave: 16 dead across 7 districts; government declares Red Alert and financial aid

Telangana heatwave: A relentless heatwave has resulted in deaths of at least 16 people so far during this summer in Telangana. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy confirmed this news officially on Saturday. As a humanitarian effort to support the affected, the state government has decided to release a financial ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of the dead victims.

This move was after an emergency review meeting conducted by Minister Ponguleti in which he discussed the environmental pressure and increasing maximum temperature causing problems for district regions in the state.

District-wise casualty details

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According to the data released after thorough analysis from the reports of district-wise fatalities received from respective district Collectors, there are casualties in seven different zones. Rural interiors have been worst hit in the wake of the strong heatwave since they face severe solar radiation.

Matrix of deaths due to Telangana summer heatwaves

Total deaths reported -----> 16 People From Around the State

Most vulnerable zone -----> Jayashankar Bhupalpally (4 People)

Second most affected --> Warangal Urban (3), Karimnagar (3), Nizamabad (3)

Least impacted zones ---> Jogulamba Gadwal (1), Ranga Reddy (1), Suryapet (1)

Financial aid packages ---> ₹4,000,000 To Each Bereaved Family

Relief measures by state -----> ₹4,000,000 per Bereaved Family Unit

State takes action for financial assistance and health advisory

It has been announced through an official communiqué issued late Saturday afternoon that efforts have been made to ensure that the Rs 4 lakh relief packages are processed at maximum speed to be paid out to the bereaved family units.

Given the current state of rising temperatures that surpass critical limits in both urban and rural zones, health officials have raised a red alert. Rising temperatures continue to pose an adverse impact on the most vulnerable sections of society; hence, specific guidelines were issued to local administration.

IMD reiterates precautions while heat dome pressure continues

The IMD, along with other state health departments, has warned its residents to adopt strict precautionary measures as the seasonal changes are expected to come soon. Visual evidence proves that people now cover their head and face completely while traveling in the outdoors to protect themselves from the severe heat.

Following are the new protocols issued by the state concerning precautions:

Avoid stepping out during the peak sun hours between 12 noon and 4 PM.

Consumption of water, ORS fluids, or traditional hydrating drinks regardless of thirst.

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