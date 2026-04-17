Telangana heatwave: Jagtial hits 44.4°C, IMD issues alert for 12 districts; rain relief expected | Check forecast

Telangana heatwave: A heatwave has sweltered in Telangana since April 16, 2026. Temperatures have increased to almost 45°C all over Telangana. The Telangana Development Planning Society has stated that all 33 districts have experienced high temperatures; specifically, 10 districts recorded 44°C or more.

Jagtial district was the hardest hit, as it had the highest record of 44.4°C. Six other districts tied at 44.3°C; here is how those districts ranked:

Adilabad (Bela mandal)

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad (Bejjur)

Mancherial (Jannaram)

Nalgonda (Devarakonda)

Nirmal (Nirmal Rural)

Nizamabad (Armur)

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Kamareddy, Karimnagar, and Siddipet have felt similar intensity, as each had a high point of 44.1°C. Recent data shows that 10 other districts recorded temperatures higher than 43°C.

The metropolitan area has also felt the heat; Rangareddy saw a high temperature of 43.1°C, while Hyderabad reached 42°C, and Medchal-Malkajgiri hit 41.7°C. These conditions have significantly increased thermal stress for the internal community in the city.

The urban centers across the state have all been affected by the escalating heat, including Rangareddy's 43 degrees celsius (°C), Hyderabad's 42°C, and Medchal-Malkajgiri's 41°C, resulting in extreme thermal discomfort overall.

India Meteorological Department's heat wave warning for Friday, April 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heatwave conditions throughout Friday, April 17, in twelve districts: Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, and Mahabubnagar.

Those living within these designated districts are advised to take precautions due to the expected risk of heat-related illnesses during this period of prolonged and extreme heat.

Expected rain next week will provide some relief

While the immediate future may remain dry and hot, a substantial change in weather patterns is expected over the upcoming weekend, with various locations across Telangana experiencing light to moderate rains from Sunday through Wednesday (April 19-22). This rain is anticipated to bring much-needed relief from the heat and lower temperatures to some extent.

Maximum daily temperatures

Jagtial — Dharmapuri 44.4

Adilabad — Bela 44.3

Mancherial — Jannaram 44.3

Nalgonda — Devarakonda 44.3

Nirmal — Nirmal Rural 44.3

Nizamabad — Armur 44.3

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad — Bejjur 44.3

Kamareddy — Birkoor 44.1

Karimnagar — Manakondur 44.1

Siddipet — Bejjanki 44.1



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