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  • /Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bhageerath gets bail in POCSO case

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bhageerath gets bail in POCSO case

The case relates to allegations made by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, leading to charges under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bhageerath gets bail in POCSO case

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