Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Telangana horror: Driver, 200 goats burnt alive after vehicle hits electric pole

Telangana horror: Driver, 200 goats burnt alive after vehicle hits electric pole

The driver died on the spot, while the goats trapped inside the vehicle were burnt alive, the official said.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Telangana horror: Driver, 200 goats burnt alive after vehicle hits electric pole
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi: Complete 4-day event schedule, traffic advisories, and school closures
2
3
4
5