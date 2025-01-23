Telangana Horror: Man Kills Wife, Boils Body Parts In Pressure Cooker

Telangana Shocker: A shocking murder case has come to light in Venkateswara Colony, under the Meerpet Police Station in Rangareddy district. Investigations reveal that a man allegedly killed his wife, boiled some body parts in a cooker, and dumped others in a nearby lake. The Meerpet Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

The DCP of LB Nagar stated, "A missing complaint was filed on January 17, and the husband has confessed to killing his wife. He claims he used a knife, chopped up her body, and disposed of the parts in a lake. However, we are still investigating to confirm the details."

The incident came to attention when a missing person report was filed at Jillelaguda under Meerpet Police Station. The victim's mother, Subamma, reported her daughter Madhavi missing. In her complaint, Subamma mentioned that her daughter, who had been married for 13 years and who was living with her husband, had disappeared.

Inspector Nagaraju of Meerpet Police shared more details, saying, "On January 18, Subamma reported that her daughter Madhavi, married to Gurumurthy, a retired army employee and current security guard, was missing.

The couple, along with their two children, had been living in Venkateswara Colony for the past five years. On January 16, Madhavi and Gurumurthy had an argument, after which Madhavi left the house. We have registered a case and are investigating further." The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about this gruesome case.