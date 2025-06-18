Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917736https://zeenews.india.com/india/telangana-hyderabad-s-begumpet-airport-receives-bomb-threat-2917736.html
NewsIndia
HYDERABAD

Telangana: Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport Receives Bomb Threat

Following the threat, police are conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana: Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport Receives Bomb Threat (Photo : Zee)

Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport on Wednesday received a bomb threat, an official said. 

Following the threat, police are conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad.

"Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later," ANI quoted ACP Begumpet as saying.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK