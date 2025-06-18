Telangana: Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport Receives Bomb Threat
Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport on Wednesday received a bomb threat, an official said.
Following the threat, police are conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad.
"Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later," ANI quoted ACP Begumpet as saying.
