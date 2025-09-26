Telangana At High Alert: Orange Warning For Heavy Rain Issued By IMD, Know Full Hyderabad Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Telangana at Orange Alert with a warning of a new spell of rain and thunderstorms over the next two days. The capital city, Hyderabad, and the neighboring districts are expecting the heaviest downpour with rain intensifying over the weekend.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy put the entire state apparatus on alert, instructing officials to implement extensive security measures.

Details of the forecast: Where the Rain Will Strike Hardest

The IMD forecast suggests that the rain will pick up intensity, beginning with sporadic showers before stepping up into heavy spells during the weekend.

Moderate Rain and Heavy Winds Warning (41-61 kmph Gusts):

Districts on alert for moderate to heavy thunderstorms and strong winds are:

Jogulamba Gadwal

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Nalgonda

Narayanpet

Rangareddy

Sangareddy

Suryapet

Vikarabad

Wanaparthy

Light Rain and Thunderstorms Alert (Up to 40 kmph Gusts):

Places likely to experience lighter but persistent rain and thunderstorms are:

Hyderabad

Jagtial

Jangaon

Kamareddy

Karimnagar

Mancherial

Medak

Mulugu

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Peddapalli

Rajanna Sircilla

Siddipet

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

CM Declares High Alert for Flood Readiness

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed all district collectors to implement emergency measures and ensure public safety in view of the Orange Alert.

Relief and Evacuation: Collectors are required to examine readiness in flooded regions and arrange for the early evacuation of people to relief camps in case the situation aggravates.

Traffic and Road Safety: Traffic authorities have been directed to suspend vehicular movement on all flooded roads at once and check causeways and culverts for their structural integrity.

Power Supply: The Electricity Department has been responsible for ensuring an unbroken power supply and quickly eliminating all dangling or blown wires to avoid electrocution and accidents.

Emergency Teams Mobilised

The state has deployed its first response teams in affected areas. The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Production Agency), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams are on standby.

Although schools are presently closed for Dasara holidays, officials have been instructed to keep a special watch on the safety of students in the event of extensive flooding.

Outlook And Public Advisory

IMD is forecasting broadly cloudy sky with widespread rain prevailing today and tomorrow (September 25 and 26). Rainfall is likely to be at its strongest intensity on September 27 and 28 with heavy showers probable over Hyderabad and its surrounding districts.

Temperatures will remain in the 26 degrees C to 28 degrees C range with high humidity. Weather is likely to relax gradually from September 29 onwards. People are advised in strong terms to remain indoors during strong showers and not travel unnecessarily.

