हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lockdown

Telangana lockdown extension: CM K Chandrashekar Rao to take decision on June 8

"The State Cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown, etc," an official release said. 

Telangana lockdown extension: CM K Chandrashekar Rao to take decision on June 8
File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet will meet on June 8 to take a call on the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, among other issues, an official release said on Sunday.

"The State cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8 at 2 PM. The State Cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown, etc," it said.

The present lockdown is scheduled to end on June 9.

As on June 5, Telangana has over 29 thousand active COVID-19 cases. The state is under lockdown since May 12.

The Cabinet may also review works going on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon and other irrigation related issues.

The Cabinet may also discuss the financial assistance being given under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides and other agriculture related issues, according to the release.

With the COVID-19 on the downtrend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet may discuss the action to be taken department-wise.

The Cabinet may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of COVID-19, if any.

The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, the release said.

Meanwhile, KCR has decided that the Diagnostic Centres to be launched from June 7 in 19 district headquarters will now be launched on June 9, according to the release.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
lockdownTelanganaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summons Chief Secretary over ‘unprecedented post-poll retributive violence’

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?