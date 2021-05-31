Telangana lockdown: Hyderabad Metro timings changed in wake of COVID-19

New Delhi: After the Telangana government’s announcement that the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in the state is being extended for 10 more days, the Hyderabad Metro Rail services released revised timings on Sunday (May 30, 2021) night.

Hyderabad Metro Rail services issued a notice on Sunday which read, “In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled. During this period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 11:45 am and reach the respective terminating stations by 12:45 pm."

"For everyone’s safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others," it added.

Hyderabad Metro Rail services also shared the information on their Twitter handle and requested passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with LTMRHL's security personnel & staff and are also advised to follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines strictly: observe social distancing, wear face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. #HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/Qm9kl6czYX — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) May 30, 2021

Telangana extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended to 6 am to 1 pm, the decision comes after a Cabinet meeting.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, KT Rama Rao the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development wrote, “Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm. Limited revival of economic activity also consents. Guidelines will be issued soon."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Telangana reported 1,801 new COVID-19 infections and 16 fatalities, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 3,263 and the total number of positive cases to 5,75, 827.

