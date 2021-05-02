हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

Telangana, Madhya Pradesh bye elections: TRS takes early lead in Nagarjuna Sagar, Congress in Damoh

The counting of votes began at 8 AM and as of 11:10 AM, Nomula Bhagat of TRS was leading by 6,500 votes over Congress' K Jana Reddy.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken an early lead in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency where counting of votes is underway on Sunday (May 2, 2021). 

In Madhya Pradesh for the Damoh Assembly bypoll, Congress candidate Ajay Tandon is ahead of his BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi as per the initial trends.

On the other hand, Congress' Tandon is ahead of BJP's Lodhi by a margin of 1,480 votes.

The officials in Telangana expect the counting to be completed in 25 rounds and the result likely to be announced by 2 PM.

The constituency had witnessed over 86 per cent polling on April 17 despite the COVID-19 surge. In Damoh, about 60 per cent of the total registered voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll held on April 17.

 

