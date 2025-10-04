Telangana Man Murders Wife With Axe After Dispute Over Son’s Devi Immersion Trip

A shocking case has come to light from Telangana, where a man (Naresh) allegedly murdered his wife (Chekati Swapna) by stabbing her in the neck with an axe. The couple, reportedly, had an argument over their son going for Devi immersion without informing them. The argument had escalated, leading to the man attacking his wife.

According to ANI, the incident took place in Allery village under Nellikudur police station limits in Mahabubabad district in Telangana. Furthermore, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Police Action In Telangana Murder Case

The couple has been married for 20 years and has two children, Varu Sandesh and Vikaram. The argument began over their son Vikaram's Devi immersion trip on the occasion of Dussehra.

A Sub-Inspector of Nellikudur police station confirmed that the department received a complaint from the victim's sister, after which actions were taken.

"We received a complaint from the deceased's sister, Macharla Uma, stating that her sister, Chekati Swapna, married Naresh 20 years ago and they have two children, Varu Sandesh and Vikaram. Their 17-year-old son Vikaram had gone for Devi immersion on the occasion of Dussehra, and his father Naresh argued with his wife Swapna, saying that because of her, their son Vikaram was roaming around. After a huge argument, Naresh allegedly killed his wife, Swapna, by stabbing her with an axe. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, and the deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination."

The investigation into the case is underway, and further details are awaited.

Delhi Man Stabs Wife

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband during an argument in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area on Friday afternoon, according to Delhi Police.

The incident occurred when the woman's husband, 23, called her to meet, and a dispute escalated, leading to the stabbing. The victim, who had been living with her parents due to ongoing marital issues, sustained injuries and was rushed to JPC Hospital.

