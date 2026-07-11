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  • /Telangana man out on bail in POCSO case kills wife, sons; teenage complainant

Telangana man out on bail in POCSO case kills wife, sons; teenage complainant

Police have launched a large-scale manhunt to trace the accused, who is still on the run. Investigators say the accused, identified as Rajkumar, began his killing spree on Friday night, attacking his wife, 30-year-old Parvathi Saritha, and their two sons, aged four and one, at their home in Shabad.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Telangana man out on bail in POCSO case kills wife, sons; teenage complainant
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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