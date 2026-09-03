Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a major administrative and political reshuffle, removing Minister Konda Surekha from the state Council of Ministers with immediate effect.
The recommendation to remove her from the Cabinet has already been sent to the Governor for formal approval.
Surekha’s removal comes after remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.
The comments led to strong reactions within the party, after which the TPCC disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha seeking an explanation.
The dispute is linked to the Parkal Assembly constituency. During a recent programme there, Revanth Reddy publicly supported sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to back him again in the next election.
In her response to the TPCC Disciplinary Committee, Surekha said her daughter’s remarks were entirely her personal views.
She argued that it was not appropriate to hold someone politically responsible or seek an explanation for another person’s views simply because they are related by family.
Meanwhile, the state government has also made several changes to the leadership of key statutory boards and commissions.
As part of the reshuffle, the appointment of G. Chinna Reddy as Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board has been cancelled with immediate effect. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed as the new Vice Chairman.
The Chief Minister has also approved the appointment of Nerella Sharada as Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women in Hyderabad.
In another key appointment, former Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Rani has been approved as the new Chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).
(with ANI inputs)
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