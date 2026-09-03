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Telangana minister Konda Surekha sacked from Cabinet over daughter's remarks

In her response to the TPCC Disciplinary Committee, Surekha said her daughter’s remarks were entirely her personal views.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Telangana minister Konda Surekha sacked from Cabinet over daughter's remarks
Image Credit: IANS

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