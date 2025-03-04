Telangana MLC Elections Results 2025: BJP Bags Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad Seat

Telangana MLC Election Result: The ruling Congress party in Telangana faced a setback as the BJP and PRTU secured victories in two teachers' MLC constituencies. While the BJP fielded candidates for all three seats, Congress contested only the graduates' constituency, and the BRS chose to stay out of the race. Vote counting for the Telangana Legislative Council elections in two teachers' constituencies and one graduates' constituency took place on Monday.

In the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad teachers' MLC contest, BJP candidate Malka Komaraiah emerged victorious. Meanwhile, in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam teachers' constituency, PRTU’s Pingili Sripal Reddy won, defeating sitting MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy of the United Teachers Federation.

In the Karimnagar teachers' constituency, Komaraiah secured 12,959 votes, surpassing the required winning quota of 12,073 votes. His closest contender, official PRTU candidate Vanga Mahender Reddy, received 7,182 votes, while Ashok Kumar got 2,621 votes. Independent candidate and former MLC Kura Raghotham Reddy managed only 428 votes. A total of 25,041 votes were cast, with 24,144 deemed valid and 897 declared invalid.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy congratulated the winner. "Hearty congratulations to Shri Malka Komaraiah garu on winning the Telangana MLC Election from the Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers') constituency. This victory is a testament of the overwhelming and growing support for the BJP and the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi in Telangana. I extend my gratitude to the Teachers who have voted for change, development and their trust and belief in BJP Telangana to represent their voices. Congratulations to the Karyakartas for their tireless efforts and dedication that has led to this remarkable victory," said Reddy.

The election results highlighted shifting political dynamics, with internal divisions among teacher unions significantly influencing the outcome.