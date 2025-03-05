Telangana MLC Elections Results: BJP Leads Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates Seat

Telangana MLC Elections Results 2025: The counting of votes for the Telangana's Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduate MLC constituency is now progressing for the second preferential votes as no one secured a majority in the first preferential votes. However, it appears to be an advantage for the BJP against the Congress as the saffron party maintained its lead in the first preferential vote counting.

As per reports, for the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduate constituency, the BJP got around 34% of the total first preferential votes, the Congress 31.5% and the BSP 27%. Since none of the candidates got over 50% votes, the counting of second preferential votes is being held now.

The delay in the vote counting was mainly due to two reasons - invalid votes and voting through the ballot papers - as there are 56 candidates for the seat. Since the ballot papers are large, it takes time to unfold and verify each one of them. The cross-checking of the ballots for all 56 candidates adds to the strain.

While the polling was held for two teachers' seats and one graduate's seat, the BJP and the PRTU have already bagged one each from the two teachers' seats. While the BJP contested all three seats, the Congress only contested the Graduates' seat and it seems to trailing as far as the first preferential votes are concerned.

BJP's Malka Komaraiah won the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad Teacher’s constituency MLC seat. In the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam teachers' constituency, PRTU’s Pingili Sripal Reddy won, defeating sitting MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy of the United Teachers Federation.

In the Karimnagar teachers' constituency, Komaraiah secured 12,959 votes, surpassing the required winning quota of 12,073 votes. His closest contender, official PRTU candidate Vanga Mahender Reddy, received 7,182 votes, while Ashok Kumar got 2,621 votes.