From Davos to the districts: Why Revanth Reddy's 'Vision 2047' won over urban voters

The results of the February 2026 urban local body elections have changed the political scene in Telangana. Final data from the State Election Commission, released on February 13, shows that the ruling Congress party achieved a significant win. In contrast, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) experienced a large drop in its previous municipal strongholds.

The elections, held on February 11 across 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations, saw a voter turnout of 73.01%.

Final tally: Congress leads in wards and corporations

The Congress party surpassed its opponents in both the total number of wards won and the control of key municipal bodies. According to the final results released on February 13, 2026, the Indian National Congress (INC) secured a dominant victory with 1,526 wards, effectively claiming clear majorities in 5 out of the 7 municipal corporations that went to the polls.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) maintained its position as the primary opposition by winning 772 wards, though this represents a significant decline of nearly 1,000 wards compared to their 2020 performance. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed notable growth, particularly in North Telangana, finishing with 326 wards and appearing likely to secure leadership in 2 corporations. Other parties, including Independents and the AIMIM, collectively accounted for 372 wards, retaining localized influence in specific urban pockets.

For the first time in an urban election, the BRS vote share decreased significantly, continuing a downward trend seen since the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the party did not win any parliamentary seat.

Shift in urban dynamics

These results mark a reversal from the 2020 municipal polls, where the BRS (then TRS) dominated with over 1,700 wards. Urban and semi-urban voters, who once formed the core of BRS support, have shifted towards the Congress and BJP.

The BJP remained in third place overall but performed strongly in districts like Nizamabad and Karimnagar. This shows its rise as a major challenger in some urban areas.

Governance context: The 'Revanth' roadmap

The election coincided with the second anniversary of the Congress government. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who completed a "Leadership in the 21st Century" program at Harvard Kennedy School, framed his leadership around the "Vision 2047" plan.

The government's outreach at the World Economic Forum in Davos and its focus on balancing rural welfare with urban infrastructure were key points before the February 11 vote. Critics, however, noted that the results reflected the usual "incumbency advantage" seen in local body elections, where the ruling party often holds an edge.

What's next?

The newly elected councillors and corporators are set to take their oaths on February 16, 2026. Special meetings will follow to elect mayors, deputy mayors, and municipal chairpersons. With Congress having a majority in most bodies, the party is likely to dominate the top administrative posts across the state.

