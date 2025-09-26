Telangana Notifies 42% Backward Classes Quota In Local Bodies After HC Dismisses Challenge

The Telangana government on Friday formally issued orders providing 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in rural and urban local bodies across the state, marking a significant move towards enhancing political representation for the community. The decision follows recommendations by a commission led by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, which conducted a detailed Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey.

According to the government, the enhanced quota aims to address the inadequate representation of BCs in grassroots governance. BCs comprise over 56% of Telangana’s population, yet have historically been underrepresented in local governance structures. The move is backed by the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, which was passed unanimously in the state legislature.

Telangana Government orders to provide 42% Reservation of seats and positions in Local bodies for Backward Classes in Telangana State pic.twitter.com/LnDkBeUDyF — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

The departments of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration have been directed to implement the new reservation policy with immediate effect.

High Court Dismisses Challenge

The announcement comes two days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition that sought to block the proposed reservation hike. The petition, filed by social activist Buttemgari Madhava Reddy and farmer J Mallavva, had challenged the reported plan to increase the BC quota to 42%, arguing that it would violate the Supreme Court’s 50% cap on total reservations in local body elections.

However, Justice K Lakshman ruled that the plea was not maintainable, noting that the petition was based solely on media reports and lacked any official documentation or government order.

“The court cannot take cognizance of newspaper articles, as the Supreme Court has already laid down this principle,” the judge observed.

The petitioners pointed out that Telangana already provides 26% reservation for BCs, 15% for Scheduled Castes, and 9% for Scheduled Tribes, totaling the 50% ceiling set by the Supreme Court under Section 285A of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

While the petitioners’ counsel, Mayur Reddy, sought permission to file a fresh petition once a formal government order was issued, the court declined the request.

In its official statement, the government said the enhanced quota was essential for inclusive growth and social justice, and reiterated its commitment to uplift marginalised communities through political empowerment.

Legal observers now anticipate further legal scrutiny, as the government’s move takes the total reservations beyond the 50% threshold, which has been a contentious point in past constitutional debates.