Telangana Panchayat Election Schedule Announced In 3 Phases: Check Full Details

The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the upcoming gram-panchayat elections in Telangana will be held in three phases — on December 11, 14 and 17, 2025. Counting of votes will take place on the same day as polling for each phase.

Polling will be held on a non-party basis, and the entire election process is expected to begin with the issuance of notices from November 27, and conclude on December 17.

According to reports, in this election, voters will choose from 12,728 sarpanch seats and 1,12,242 ward-member posts across 31 districts and 564 mandals. Each phase will cover roughly 4,000 gram-panchayats: Phase 1 will include 4,236 panchayats, Phase 2 will cover 4,333, and Phase 3 will include 4,159 panchayats.

More than 1.66 crore rural voters are eligible to vote, including approximately 81.4 lakh male and 85.1 lakh female voters. Voting will be done using ballot papers and ballot boxes.

Election Timeline and Procedure

According to the SEC’s schedule: For the first phase, nominations will open on November 27 and close on November 29, with scrutiny the next day. Withdrawal of nominations can be done until December 3. Polling is scheduled for December 11 between 7 am and 1 pm Results, including deputy-sarpanch (upa-sarpanch) outcomes, will be declared the same day.

Similar nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal windows have been set for the second and third phases, leading up to polling on December 14 and 17 respectively.

Model Code of Conduct

The SEC has activated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from the date of notification, demanding all election-related activity abide by its rules.

To ensure transparency and handle grievances, a toll-free number has been released, and a grievance-registration module including a mobile app will be available for voters. Observers and general election monitors have already been appointed across polling areas.

SEC Commissioner Rani Kumudini stressed that the phased approach was adopted for administrative and logistical convenience, as well as to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.