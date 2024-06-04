Advertisement
TELANGANA RASHTRA SAMITHI (TRS) PARTY LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULT 2024:

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Announces Soon

 TRS Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates: TRS suppoters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
TRS Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: 

The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. TRS  has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, is an Indian political party which is predominantly active in the state of Telangana and currently the primary opposition party in the state. On May 13th 2024, voters across the state of Telangana participated in the voting for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana. The result for this election will be announced on June 4, 2024. The Indian National Congress in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is a very dominant political party in state and its rival parties are the TRS and BJP. This time, the BJP has an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

 


 

