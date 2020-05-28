Telangana relaxes lockdown rules, allows shops except in malls to open

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to open all shops in Hyderabad except the ones in malls from Thursday (May 28). The decision was taken after large crowds were witnessed at shops. The government has urged the customers and shop owners to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

As per an official release, the government on Wednesday decided to allow all types of shops, except malls, to open in Hyderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held separate meetings with ministers and officials on COVID situation and lockdown, among others and took decisions on several issues, the press note said.

Also the ban on state Road Transport Corporation buses plying at night has been lifted. However, buses are not allowed to run in Hyderabad in view of the rising case load.

Earlier, the CM had announced an extension of lockdown in the state till May 31, and with that several relaxations, as per which shops in Hyderabad were allowed to open on an alternate odd-even basis.

With 148 new infections reported from the state on Wednesday the state`s overall tally rises up to 2,139. The state had reported 1,991 cases till Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)