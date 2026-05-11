Telangana road accident: Five killed as sports bike speeding at 140 kmph rams into car

Telangana road accident: In a devastating road accident, five individuals were killed when a speeding sports bike rammed into a car in Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, on Monday.

Five people killed in the accident included three members of a family. Both the youth riding the sports bike and three of those sitting in the car died in the collision. The deceased includes two children and a woman.

Three of the deceased were identified as Aamir (18 months), Huzefa (8), and Ghousia (30), who were travelling in the car.

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Meanwhile, another woman travelling in the car was injured. She was shifted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

What happened?

The accident occurred at Palakonda junction on the Mahabubnagar bypass road when the car was taking a U-turn.

The sports bike was being driven at a very high speed. The bike was coming from Hyderabad, and it was believed to be driven at a speed of 140 kmph.

The rear part of the car was badly mangled in the crash.

Also Read: Who was Bharath Kanth? Telugu actor and cinematographer Trilok die in tragic Hyderabad ORR accident

Earlier, two people, including an actor, were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a container truck on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Adibatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident occurred on Sunday near exit number 12 between Bongloor and Thukkuguda.

The deceased were identified as K. Bharat Kanth (31), an actor and G. Sai Trilok (31), a cameraman. Both were natives of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharath Kanth had acted in the Telugu movie ‘Tenant’ (2024) and played small roles in other films.

Tirlok was working as a cameraman in Tollywood movies.

Meanwhile, a car caught fire after hitting a JCB in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. Five people travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries.

Chhattisgarh road accident ​

In a separate incident, IANS reported on Saturday that three young men were killed in a horrific car-motorcycle collision near Khairdih village in Daundi-Dondi Lohara, Balod district.​

The impact was so severe that two died instantly, while the third succumbed to injuries during treatment.​

(with IANS inputs)

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