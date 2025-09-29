Telangana Rural Local Body Elections 2025: Schedule Announced For MPTCs, ZPTCs, Gram Panchayats

Telangana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rani Kumudini on Monday officially announced the schedule for the second ordinary elections to rural local bodies. The elections will cover Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), and Gram Panchayats (GPs) across the state.

The elections will be conducted in multiple phases. MPTC and ZPTC elections are scheduled for October 23 and October 27, 2025, while Gram Panchayat elections will take place in three phases on October 31, November 4, and November 8, 2025. Votes will be counted on the same day as polling in each phase.

A total of 12,733 Gram Panchayats, 5,749 MPTCs, and 565 ZPTCs will go to polls, covering 112,288 wards across 31 districts and 565 mandals. To conduct the elections smoothly, 1,12,474 polling stations will be set up at 15,302 MPTC/ZPTC locations and 15,522 GP polling locations.