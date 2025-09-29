Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966243https://zeenews.india.com/india/telangana-rural-local-body-elections-2025-schedule-announced-for-mptcs-zptcs-gram-panchayats-2966243.html
NewsIndia
TELANGANA RURAL POLLS

Telangana Rural Local Body Elections 2025: Schedule Announced For MPTCs, ZPTCs, Gram Panchayats

Telangana SEC Rani Kumudini announced rural local body elections across the state. Polls for MPTCs, ZPTCs, and Gram Panchayats will be held in phases between October 23 and November 8, 2025, covering 112,288 wards.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telangana Rural Local Body Elections 2025: Schedule Announced For MPTCs, ZPTCs, Gram PanchayatsTelangana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rani Kumudini (Image: X/@Mohd_junaid_78)

Telangana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rani Kumudini on Monday officially announced the schedule for the second ordinary elections to rural local bodies. The elections will cover Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), and Gram Panchayats (GPs) across the state.

The elections will be conducted in multiple phases. MPTC and ZPTC elections are scheduled for October 23 and October 27, 2025, while Gram Panchayat elections will take place in three phases on October 31, November 4, and November 8, 2025. Votes will be counted on the same day as polling in each phase.

A total of 12,733 Gram Panchayats, 5,749 MPTCs, and 565 ZPTCs will go to polls, covering 112,288 wards across 31 districts and 565 mandals. To conduct the elections smoothly, 1,12,474 polling stations will be set up at 15,302 MPTC/ZPTC locations and 15,522 GP polling locations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh