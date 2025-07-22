Telangana School Holiday On July 23? AISF, SFI Give Statewide Bandh Call - Details

A statewide bandh call has been given in Telangana for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, prompting widespread anticipation of school and college closures across the state. The bandh, spearheaded by student unions including the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), is a protest against rising tuition fees, delayed scholarships, and infrastructural gaps in public education institutions.

While the Telangana government has not issued an official holiday notification, most private and government educational institutions are expected to suspend operations as a precautionary measure. Several schools and junior colleges have already begun informing parents and students about the closure, citing safety concerns and potential disruptions due to the protest.

The student unions have raised a series of demands, including the appointment of a dedicated Education Minister, extension of the mid-day meal scheme to junior colleges, and rejection of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. They are also calling for immediate recruitment to fill vacant teaching posts and the release of pending scholarship funds.

The bandh is expected to impact daily routines across Telangana, especially in urban centers like Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Parents have been advised to stay in touch with school administrations for updates on reopening schedules. Meanwhile, district authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions.

The protest comes amid a broader national context of school closures on July 23 due to various reasons, including the Kanwar Yatra in northern states and official mourning in Kerala following the death of former Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan.